Bigg Boss 15: After Karan Kundrra's family welcomed Tejasswi Prakash with their open arms on the video call during family episode, it was Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar who said on national television that Teja is all Karan's responsibility now. In the promo video shared by the channel, Tejasswi was seen all excited after Karan's father said 'She is heart of the family'. Karan was even seen teasing her 'heart of the family, hmm hmm'. Kundrra revealed his father has never said this to any girl and she is special. Teja, on the other hand, asked Karan to take training to come infront of her parents.

In the second part of the video, Tejasswi's brother Pratik was seen where he had come to represent the Swaragini actor. When she asked you like him while looking at Karan, Pratik said 'He is nice, mummy also said yes'. Karan then pulled Tejasswi's leg and asked Pratik 'Kaise jhela hai tune isse itne saal' (How did you handle her all these years). To which Pratik said, 'Ab ye teri zimmedari hai' (She is your responsibilty now).

TejRan fans are in awe of them in the family episode, they ask Bigg Boss to get them married in the house.

Tejasswi Prakash‘s brother Pratik had even come out to clear the air about these rumours of Tejasswi’s boyfriend outside the house. He had took to Instagram and wrote, “To clarify all the rumours that are floating around about Krish being Tejasswi’s boyfriend is all false. He is our 2nd cousin and shares a very good rapport with Teja and I. Hope to now put a stop to all the rumours”.