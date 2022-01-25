Bigg Boss 15: As the grand finale is just around the corner, the contestants were given one last task BB Hotel, where Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into a heated fight. In the upcoming task, Tejaswwi and Shamita were the hotel staff. Other contestants were hotel guests. A live audience was also seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 and are supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode. During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills and said: “Aesi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (Which hotel staff does this. This is such a bad massage she is giving me).”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz on Being Shattered After Eviction, How Asim Riaz Held Him, And Will He Attend Finale – Exclusive

Moments later, Shamita is seen giving Karan and Tejasswi pulls her by her leg. Tejaswwi gets insecure and says: It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)"

Shamita defends herself by saying it's just a massage. She later is seen giving a back massage to Prateik Sahajpal. An angry Tejasswi, said: "That aunty is on top of this one too." This bothers Shamita, who retaliates saying: "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them — respect the audience. It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me."

“She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut.. Karan, she has pulled me — Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently . How Dare she touch me and pull me,” Shamita said on the Colors show.

-With inputs from IANS