Bigg Boss 15 fans rejoice as the show has been extended by two weeks, and contestants have got more time to impress their fans to survive in the game. Well, Tejran fans have a different reason to celebrate as they can see more of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Their cute love story between them is much loved by the audience as they fight first and then sought out and become inseparable. After a mega fight between them, Tejasswi Prakash told Karan Kundrra that maybe the differences between them are cropping up because she hasn’t confessed her love for him. Karan replied, ‘maybe’. To which Tejasswi finally said, ‘I Love You’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin And Divya Agarwal Indulge Into An Ugly Twitter Fight, Former Reminds How Salman Khan Mocked Her

Tejasswi Prakash is madly in love with Karan Kundrra and made him believe that nobody else is more important to her than him. She calls herself to be the ‘luckiest girl’ to have him and said, “I am yours.” Notably, Kundrra blushed and hugged her. Karan also expressed his love and said, “I am also lucky to have you,” and kissed her cheeks. Well, the TejRan romance is going viral on the internet and fans can’t stop gushing over their kissing scene. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Thinks He Is Being Portrayed As 'Villain', Alleges Makers Support Tejasswi Prakash

TejRan Fans go Bananas Over Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash’s PDA Moments, See Pics

Tejasswi also told Karan that they have to remain strong as a team. She said that everyone tries to build differences between them and leaves. Karan agreed and they promised to be there for each other.