Bigg Boss 15: There is a lot happening between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss house. Their love story, which looked so perfect and gave fans all the feels, had gone broken due to the Ticket To Finale task. Well, we have a good news for all TejRan fans as Karan and Tejasswi have patched up. In the latest promo it is seen that Karan and Tejasswi try to talk with each other but turns worse as Karan says, “Muje tumhari game pata chal gayi hai.” Tejasswi then says that, Meri game clear hi hai.” Karan gets pissed out and walks away as he finds Tejasswi full of attitude. Later it is seen that Teja speaks to Karan and shares that their relationship is coming in between the game. Karan then holds her as Tejasswi confesses her love for him. On the other hand Tejasswi denies but Karan kisses her and tells her that she has said ”I love you’.Also Read - Bigg Boss Jammu Version Is Fake and Fraud? Endemol Says Rights Not Given To Anyone | Full Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As soon as the video was up, #TejRan fans couldn’t control their excitement and started teasing the love birds. IOne of the users wrote ‘Nahi reh sakte ek dusre se door’. Another user wrote, ‘mazboot rishta’. Both the actors have a strong solo fandom as well so their fans started calling each other ‘jiju’ and ‘bhabhi’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Down After Fight With Karan Kundrra, Fans Say 'Salman Sir Samjhao Inko'

A real bond will never break ,it might bend but it won’t break#TejRan UNBREAKABLE BOND TEJRANpic.twitter.com/3xnXvKAJHh — ShwetaTiwari (@ShwetaTiwari__) December 24, 2021

If my guy won’t listen to me the way karan listen to teja,then i don’t want him.#TejRan UNBREAKABLE BOND TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/yVY3vljVsS — Divyaa ❦ (@BrezzyBae__) December 24, 2021