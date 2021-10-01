Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2, 2021 and the channel has started sharing promos of confirmed contestants. The social media is now full of hot and sexy promo clips of Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. As soon as the makers shared the clips on their official pages, fans re-shared and circulated on social media.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Becomes Last-Minute Addition To Enter Salman Khan's Show

Karana and Umar’s sizzling hot entry on Bigg Boss 15 can’t be missed now as the promo itself promises a lot now. Their smashing entries on songs ‘Kukkad’ from Student of the Year and ‘High Rated Gabru’ play in the background. Umar goes shirtless and leaves fans drooling over him. Reacting to it, one of his fans wrote, “Ufff…humara munda kitna hot lag raha hai.” Another user commented, “Umar Riaz looking so damn hot.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz Enters Salman Khan's Show, Seeks Support From Fans | Watch

Karan Kundra also got a lot of fire emojis on the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Most Handsome Charming Karan Kundrra😍😍🔥🔥”.

Last week, Asim Riaz talked about Umar’s Bigg Boss decision and had said, “It’s a reality show, jo real aadmi hai uske liye voh badhiya hoga (It will be good for people who are real). He’s my brother, I am really happy.” Asim had also thanked the audience for showering so much love and said, “It’s just a blessing. Audience itna pyaar de rahi hai aur mere bhai ko bhi mauka diya unhone. I feel blessed and aise hi support karte raho, Inshallah. Let’s see Umar kya karta hai (Audience is giving so much love and now they have given an opportunity to my brother as well. I feel blessed. Keep supporting us. Let’s see what will Umar do inside the Bigg Boss house).”