So much is happening in the show and in these two weeks, contestants generally don't outshine, however, in this season, from day 2, the housemates started playing their games and we also saw Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal becoming a couple. Now, in Bigg Boss 15, it's hard to predict who's the strongest contestant and yet the fans have divided social media into Vishal Kotian vs Jay Bhanushali following what happened in the Saturday's episode of the show.

You can still cast your vote on the poll and check the results:

