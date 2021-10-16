Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In tonight’s episode, viewers will witness a high-voltage drama inside the Bigg Boss house as Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty get into an ugly war of words. During the fight, Shamita breaks down in tears, Afsana goes all dramatic. Afsana goes on to justify why she went violent during the task and said, “I was hit by two legs so, I also kicked.” She goes on and taunted Shamita by saying, “Tu Buddhi Hai, Ghar Baithne Ka Time Hai Tera, Ghatiya Aurat.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Afsana Khan For Her Nasty Remarks, Warns Her

Now, when we ran a poll on Twitter and asked the viewers if Afsana should be eliminated from the show after she passed nasty comments to Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, and Tejasswi Prakash. The majority of viewers said a ‘Yes’ and agreed that she should be eliminated. While 81.5% of netizens agreed that she should be eliminated following her behaviour in the house, 18.5% opted for a ‘no’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Calls Shamita ‘Buddhi Aurat’, Tejeasswi ‘Naukrani’ After Tearing Akasa Singh's Top

Check Out The Poll:

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Afsana Khan For Her Nasty Remarks. Do You Think She Should Be Eliminated From The House?#BiggBoss15 #ShamitaShetty #AkasaSingh #AfsanaKhan #SalmanKhan — India.com (@indiacom) October 15, 2021



During the weekend ka vaar episode, Host Salman Khan enters the stage and lashed out at Afsana for her behavior in the house towards fellow housemates. Salman tells Afsana what all nasty remarks she passed. He goes on to say and quote Afsana, “Shamita Buddhi Hai, Ghar Baithne Ka Time Hai Tera”, “Ghatiya Aurat”. He then asked Afsana that will she tell everyone who is ‘ghatiya’, and who is not. Afsana then tells Salman, “Aap Bade Ho (You Are Elder)”, Salman cuts her in between and said, “Nahi Nahi Mein Buddha Hu (No, I am an Old Man).” She then said that I was angry at that point of time. To which, Salman asked her that will she say anything, if she is in anger. He goes on to say that ‘Aapki zubaan toh chalti hi hai, uske saath aapke haath mein chalet hai. (Along with dirty words that you use, you even get into physical fights).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss Gives Stern Warning To Contestants After Massive Fight Breakout In The House

Salman then said, “Aapka Set Pattern Hai. (You have a pattern)” and Jay Bhanushali and Shamita agreed with the host. Shamita said that she first blames people, uses dirty words, then cries, and then she hurt herself. Salman said that given a choice to him, he would have eliminated her. Afsana said, “Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi Hai ( I have no problem)”, and Salman warned her.