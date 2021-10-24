Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, October 24: There will be no eviction today inside the BB15 house today. After watching drama for three weeks, Salman Khan on Saturday grilled Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali in the Weekend ka Vaar episode. This time Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miera Iyer, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz are nominated and only one was about to leave the game on Sunday, but it seems like there will be no elimination this week on this Weekend Ka Vaar. As mentioned by The Real Khabri (TheKhabri), “There is NO ELIMINATION this week again”.Also Read - Dear Bigg Boss, Stop Parading Your 'Biscuit Men' Shirtless, It's Sexist And Ridiculous

As of now, three contestants have got evicted from the show- Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Entry: Shamita Shetty’s Rakhi Brother Rajiv Adatia Calls Umar Riaz 'Clueless', Pratik Sehajpal 'Nariyal'

Exclusive and Confirmed There is NO ELIMINATION this week again — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 22, 2021

Also Read - 'Aap Bach Gaye Kyuki Pratik Ne Action Nahi Liya', Salman Khan Bashes Karan Kundrra Left Right And Centre Over His Violent Behaviour

Bigg Boss 15 has its first wildcard entrant Rajiv Adatia, who is a former model and is also a motivational speaker. He shares a good relationship with several other celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others. Even before his entry on Bigg Boss 15 stage, several actors including Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bipasha Basu and Karan Tacker among others wish him luck.

Rajiv is also rakhi brother of Shamita Shetty. He Rajiv promised to be wild inside the house and will make everyone cry. He said he doesn’t like Vishal’s game and called Nishant a snake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.