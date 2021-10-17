Bigg Boss 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, has already become the talk of the town in just two weeks. After watching dramas for so many days, the actor grilled the housemates in the Weekend ka Vaar episode. This time, along with Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa were nominated and only one was about to leave the game on Sunday, but Farah Khan announced that no elimination will take place on this Weekend Ka Vaar. She further said, on the occasion of Dussehra, no contestant will leave the house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Sunday Ka Vaar: 7 Contestants Target Donal Bisht in Battery Task Citing Her Sloppiness

This announcement left everyone happy and Miesha had a sigh of relief as Ieshaan was also nominated.

In Sunday's episode, Salman and Farah praised Tejasswi Prakash for playing such a good game. The filmmaker also appreciated Karan Kundrra for being the number 1 contestant as he has never bitched about anyone.

Bigg Boss 15 had a star-studded Sunday night as the show welcomed Farah Khan, Bappi Lahiri, his grandson Swastik Lahiri and social media sensation Bhuvan Bam.