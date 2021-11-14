Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In the latest episode, actor Salman Khan blasted on Jay Bhanushali and said that his presence is making ‘no farq’ to the show. Jay received the least number of votes in the last week, even lesser than Simba Nagpal, who had a slow start on the show. While Simba received 8 per cent of votes, Jay only managed to get 6 per cent. Hence, Salman Khan reminded him that he needs to do more to be seen on the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Calls Tejasswi Boring As Kartik Aaryan Asks, 'Kaun Ghar Ki TRP Ghata Raha Hai?'

As per the voting trends, Pratik Sehajpal received the maximum number of votes followed by Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, and Jay Bhanushali.

Check It Out Here:



Meanwhile, Salman Khan called Pratik a 'bully' and asked him who gave him the right to hit 'below the belt'. Salman Khan lashed out at Pratik and asked, "Pratik, yeh koi comedy hai kya? Kisi ka mazaak udana (Is this a comedy show that you are making fun of others)? Main woh line kabhi cross nahi karta'. Kya matlab tha jo tum Rajiv ko bol rahe the ('I never cross the line'. What were you trying to tell Rajiv)?"

“You are a ******* bully. You do not know the line. Kisne haq diya hai below the belt maarne ka? Main tumpe jokes banau toh? Do second ke andar ro doge (Who gave you the right to hit below the belt? Should I start cracking jokes about you? You will start crying in two seconds)”, host Salman Khan added.

He also added that he would have set him straight if Pratik was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. “Tumhare saath na main hi hona chahiye tha. Main tumhara haal kya karta tum soch lo, tum bheekh maangte ki mujhe iss ghar se nikaalo (I should have been there with you. Imagine what I would have done to you, you would have begged to leave the house)”, he said.

