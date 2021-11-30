Bigg Boss 15 Eviction: In the November 25 episode of Bigg Boss 15, Neha Bhasin was evicted from the house along with Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali. She expressed her happiness at being out of the show ‘just in time.’ The singer, who has been outspoken about the current season of the TV reality show on social media, used her Instagram stories, to mock BB 15. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh are among the new wildcard entries, and her note hints at her dissatisfaction with them.Also Read - "Yeh Rajiv Khud Bhi Meetha Hai..." Rakhi Sawant Makes Homophobic Remarks About Rajiv Adatia in Bigg Boss 15

In her Instagram story, Neha Bhasin wrote that no love was left inside the house and her friends seemed different. “I am happy I got out of Bigg Boss 15 just in time. The class walked out while crass walked in. Also slowly I was realising there was no love, realness, heart in the house. My friends seemed tired and different. The thought what am I doing here often hung on my head like a dagger,” her note said. It further added, “That house is anti therapy and evolution. Fighting and muddas (issues) are the crux. Plotting and planning all day. Deals are exchanged for trust. I know I am being naive when I say all this what else does one expect on Bigg boss. But I felt my soul diminishing a bit. Realised more than ever I am an artist and I’ll die one.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Takes a Dig At Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Backs Shamita Shetty

“I was real,” the singer stated during an AMA session on Monday night in response to a fan’s question about why she wasn’t as open and naughty on Bigg Boss 15 as she was on Bigg Boss OTT. It’s a unique platform with far too many drawbacks. And I was feeling very lonely at the time. It wasn’t a simple journey.”

