Bigg Boss 15: Wildcard entry Rajiv Adatia has started causing stir in the house in no time. Rajiv has spoken to Ieshaan Sehgaal, who is madly in love with Miesha Iyer. In the latest episode, Rajiv made Ieshaan understand that he is in the show for a reason and asked him what he is doing now. The latter tried to explain to Rajiv that he likes Miesha and also he knew he wouldn’t be able to sustain in the house.Also Read - 'You Are a Dog,' Ieshaan Sehgal Gets an Earful From Rajiv Adatia For Dating Miesha Iyer in Bigg Boss 15

Rajiv scolded Ieshaan asking about his game, “I am sorry. I won’t listen that you are in love. I have known you for a long time now. In three days, you can’t fall in love with anyone. I don’t expect this from you, Ieshaan. Pyaar pyaar tu kar raha hai hamesha, tu bewakoof lag raha hai bahar. Tera image jo portray karna tha ghar mein, woh bilkul ulta ho gaya hai.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Vidhi Pandya But Simba Nagpal Should Have Been Eliminated | India.com Twitter Poll

However, it may look like a concern but fans of the reality show believe Rajiv Adatia is playing game with Ieshaan. The wildcard contestant is also trying to turn Ieshaan against his girlfriend Miesha. We ran a poll on India.com’s Twitter page and asked netizens to vote whether they think “Is #RajivAditya playing a game with #IeshaanSehgaal by turning him against #MieshaIyer or is he genuinely concerned for him? #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss #IeshanSehgaal”. Given two options, 74% of the people chose ‘Of course, playing game’ and 25% of the people voted for ‘No, he’s really concerned’. Also Read - 'Karan Ko Hi Winner Bana Do' Netizens Call Bigg Boss Unfair, Remind How Kushal Tandon and Zeeshan Khan Were Eliminated

Here’s how you can check the votes:

Rajiv also spoke to Shamita Shetty and asked her not to trust Vishal Kotian. He shared, ‘He is making a fool of you. He is only using you to move ahead in the game.’ Shamita is shocked and says, ‘I have been so stupid.’ After Rajiv’s entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house, the nominations will be effected.

Watch this space for more updates here.