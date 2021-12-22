Bigg Boss 15 winner will be announced after a few weeks but do you know who has got the maximum winning chances? It is none other than Tejasswi Prakash as per a tarot card reader Aditya Nair. A report mentioned in Bollywood Life suggests that the winner of Bigg Boss 15 will be Tejasswi leaving behind strong contenders Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. The portal asked the tarot reader to share insights of Tejasswi and you will be shocked to learn what he further suggested to the TV actor. He told Bollywood Life, “Tejasswi ke chances bahut zyada hain jeetne ke…Karan ke kam hain. Finals tak ja sakta hai.. but jeetna mushkil sa hai (Tejasswi Prakash’s chances of winning are very high. Karan Kundrra’s stars are not as strong. He will go to the finals but victory looks tough).Also Read - Umar Riaz Looks All Bruised in Shocking Picture From Bigg Boss 15 House, Worried Fans Trend 'Task Slayer Umar' On Twitter

Tejasswi is dating Karan Kundrra inside the house and the tarot reader gave warning signs on their future together. He revealed, "Tejasswi Prakash is very positive about Karan Kundrra. What is being shown on TV might differ with what I am saying but if I see the cards, she is much more into Karan Kundrra. It shows that Karan Kundrra is still not sure about her. He is unable to make up his mind for Tejasswi. For Karan, it is too much to handle. There is constant fluctuation in Karan's energy when it comes to her. I feel, kabhi tejaswi unhe chahiye aur kabhi bilkul nahi chahiye." He further mentioned that there is no promising future between the two.

Well, just hopes Karan and Tejasswi stay longer as reports of their marriage were doing rounds on the internet.