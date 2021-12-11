Bigg Boss 15: Since a few days we have been noticing things getting bad between lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in the game show. In the latest promo we saw Karan and Tejasswi not in a good mood as there has been trust issues between TejRan. It started when Tejasswi Prakash accepted that Vishal Kotian was a very good friend of hers and she was his priority above Shamita Shetty, who he called his sister, throughout his stint. As soon as she said this to Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz seemed completely blown out.Also Read - Is Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh In Bigg Boss 15 Fake? Check These Viral Wedding Pics

Karan, who is in shock with the revelation, was heartbroken. He questined Tejasswi if she was sure of Vishal’s loyalty towards her, why did she never tell them about it. Moreover, while conversing with Rajiv Adatia, Umar shared that this expose has shaken his trust in Tejasswi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's Ex-Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Calls Her 'Aisi Ladki' and Sympathy Gainer

Karan asked Tejasswi about her friendship with Vishal. He said, “Terko pata tha starting se ki uska game kya hai wo kaisa insaan hai. Were you ok with him or you were just doing it for the game?” Tejasswi, on the other hand, accepted having issues with Vishal’s ‘double game’ but justified her friendship and trust in Kotian. Karan kept on listening calmly to Teja then said, “I’ve a problem with the way you dealt with Vishal. Bahut conveniently tune deal kiya hai Vishal ke sath.” He added that there is no difference between Tejasswi and Shamita because the latter also used him for her strength and the former also used him for tasks. Also Read - Bhindi Pe Bawaal! Rakhi and Devoleena Vow To Teach Tejasswi a Lesson In Bigg Boss 15

