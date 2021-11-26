Bigg Boss 15 contestant and actor Vishal Kotian who recently got evicted from the house is shocked with his early eviction as this is what he didn’t expect. In an interview with TOI, he said, “I went into the house to win the show and I never thought I would be out so early. I wouldn’t comment on anyone’s journey in the house but I think I deserved to be inside.”Also Read - Dekho, Dekho Voh Aagya! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Enters Bigg Boss 15, FINALLY!

When asked Vishal what went wrong with his game? He said, “I was the only one playing the game with my brain. Almost every contestant and the audience would agree that I played intelligently. Some of the guests who came on the show spoilt my game. Even before I could play my game, people were told about it. I feel that was unfair to me. Many others are also playing their game, but every time my plan was revealed.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Eviction, Jay Shares Aww-Dorable Video With Daughter Tara, Neha Thanks Fans Too

Vishal made some friends in Bigg Boss 15 including Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita Shetty called him anna (brother) and he called her akka (sister) in the house. However he was accused of playing a game with Shamita. To this, Vishal said that their equation was genuine and he really considered her as his sister. Vishal said, “People felt that I made her my sister for the game. But I was way ahead of her in the game and doing better than her, so I didn’t need to do that. In fact I would say one of the reasons why I am evicted from is Shamita because I was emotional about her and didn’t make it a game there. I think I was on my own, didn’t have anyone with me. Shamita got Rajiv Adatia, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin and I was last on her priority list. Yet I never questioned her because I wouldn’t do that to my sister. My bond with her is real and that won’t change for a game.” Also Read - TRP Report Week 46: Anupamaa Reigns Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Minor Increase | Full List