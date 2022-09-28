Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan aka Altaf Tadav’s name has been surfacing as the second contestant of Bigg Boss 16. In a promo released by the channel which has been removed from its social media handle, MC Sher featured as the second contestant of the show. In the promo, a glimpse of of the rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi is shown. While a rap song plays in the background, MC Stan speaks to Big Boss and says “What’s up bro?” To which Bigg Boss responds, “Bro? I am Bigg Boss.” To which MC Stan says that since Bigg Boss is also playing along with contestants so he could be referred as Bro. Bigg Boss tells him that despite participating he will remain Bigg Boss. from rap battles to controversy with his ex, MC Stan has it all to be a BB16 contestant. Here’s a glimpse of the young rapper’s journey from rags to riches.Also Read - Big Boss 16: Salman Khan Gets Irritated By Rumours That His Fee Touched Rs.1000 Crore। Watch Video

SOME INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT MC STAN AKA ALTAF TADAVI:

MC Stan got famous from his song Wata which has more than 9 million views on YouTube and his dissing rap battle with Emiway Bantai.

His YouTube channel has over 200k+ subscribers and his song samajh meri baat ko went viral. It was a diss to MC Stan’s contemporaries DIVINE and EMIWAY.

The rapper in March 2022, faced assault allegations by his rapper ex-girlfriend whom claimed that MC Stan sent his manager to thrash her. She also claimed that the singer made her address public on social media and ever since she has been receiving rape threats.

MC Stan’s Khuja Mat has over 2 billion views on YouTube and turned out to be a game changer in his rap music career.

The singer-rapper credits the song Aastaghfirullah , that paved way for his image makeover where his fans got to see his other side as well. He stated that since the track is about spirituality, there was no profanity or cuss words.

MC Stan sharing his journey once confessed that from sleeping in a rickshaw to roaming around in premium cars, life has changed 360 degrees for him.

The singer once revealed that his mother is his biggest inspiration. And he seeks forgiveness from her through his songs since she doesn’t like his tattoos.

MC Stan has often admitted that Hindi is his genre and he wants to take the mother tongue to a global platform.

