Bigg Boss 16: Angry Salman Khan Slams Sajid Khan For His ‘Double-Standards’, Netizens React

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan is back with his Weekend Ka Vaar. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor slammed #MeToo accused contestant Sajid Khan on for his double-standards on the show. Salman praised Abdu Rozik for being the ‘best captain ever’ and even schooled Shalin Bhanot for his ‘irritating’ demand for chicken. After schooling Archana Gautam for her behaviour, the actor lashed out at Sajid for his conduct on Bigg Boss Season 16. Sajid was called out for his double standards and hypocrisy by Salman for not sticking to his own stand. The actor hinted at the Housefull 2 director that the latter is giving reasons for his removal from the show.

SALMAN KHAN LASHES OUT AT SAJID KHAN

Salman said on the show, “Sajid iss ghar ke andar kar kya raha hain (What is Sajid doing inside the house)? The filmmaker replied, “Waqt aane par pate dikauga (When the time comes, I will show).” The Bigg Boss 16 host responded by saying, “Waqt yaha par nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap hi de rahein ho, baat samajh mein aarahi hain ya nahi. You are looking hypocrite, stand lete ho phir stand badal detey ho, yeh hain double standards (You do not get time in this house. You are yourself giving us the reason to remove you from the show. You are looking like a hypocrite. You first take a stand and then change your stand according to you, this is called double standards).” Netizens lauded Salman for schooling Sajid and said it was much-needed.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ REACTION TO SALMAN KHAN’S INTERACTION WITH SAJID KHAN:

Universal Truth Bhai Jaan 👍 👍 👍 ❤️ Sajid ji BB House me aane se pehle hi raaste me hi Stand lene ki aadat daal leni chahiye.. Yahan invitation nhi diya jata ki ab patte kholo 🤣🤣👍#AbduRozik #BBKingAbdu#Abdukburgir#Shibdu Shiv & Abdu THE BOND OF PUREST TRUST 💕 — Parvez Akhtar (@AkhtarMdrt) November 4, 2022

Hope the housemates hv got a slight clue to nominate him and get him evicted.

He is doing nothing but spoiling everyone’s mood.#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Pamela (@Pamela55367219) November 4, 2022

It was so needed Salman Sir 👏👏I think #ShivThakare will also get judged today , but they will not show that . #BB16 — shikha kakkat (@shikha_kakkat) November 4, 2022

Thanku @BeingSalmanKhan for this thanku so much thanku thanku we want this — RUTA (@backup_radha) November 4, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot at 10 pm on Monday-Thursday, while it starts at 9:30 pm on Friday and Saturday.

