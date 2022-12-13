Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ‘Kutta Ki Tarah Mat Bhonk’ During Breakfast

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam got into a heated conversation in which the latter called her 'kutta' (dog) inside the house

Bigg Boss 16: Contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam got into a heated conversation in which the latter called her ‘kutta’ (dog) inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. It all started when Priyanka was helping with breakfast even though it was not her duty. She prepared Poha for Abdu Rozik which became spicy and he was not able to eat it. Archana poked Priyanka, saying: “Aap help kr rhe ho to poora kaam kro” (If you are helping, do the complete work). She added: “You want to win the trophy but least be interested in work.” Priyanka replied: “Even you take help of others.”

To this Archana retorted: “Chal kutton ki tarah mat bhok, mummy ki Kasam hai mai help nahi leti kabhi.”(Don’t bark like dogs, swear on my mom, I never take anyone’s help) Priyanka got angry and said: “You are calling me a dog and why are you bringing family members in the conversation.” Archana said: “What else I can call you?” This conversation led to a big fight and they exchanged harsh words.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam tried getting aggressive with the new captain of the house Sumbul Touqeer, as she stopped her from making tea in the kitchen. Sumbul didn’t listen, so Archana pushed her back saying: “Tum nawab ho kya kahin ke? (Are you some nawab?)” As the house has three captains: Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta, they set a rule that once breakfast is being prepared nothing else will be made on the gas stove.