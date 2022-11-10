Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam to re-enter Salman Khan Hosted Show After Shocking Eviction

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, who was asked to leave the show, is returning back. Read deets.

Bigg Boss 16 Latest News: After being expelled from Bigg Boss 16, politician and contestant Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show. According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Archana Gautam was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakare. She said that she would slap him post which she went and held him by the neck in anger. After their physical fight, Shiv appealed to Bigg Boss for Archana’s eviction and Soundarya Sharma supported him. It was after the entire incident that kept the housemates busy in the wee hours on Wednesday that resulted in Archana’s sudden eviction from the house. The live streaming from Bigg Boss house was also halted thereafter.

BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak ☆ Archana Gautam to be present on the shoot. She might re-enter this weekend either directly or by HMs vote. ☆ Arjun Bijlani & Sunny Leone to make appearance on the show. Love Test type task ☆ Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon to be seen promoting Bhediya — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2022



Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter remained divided over Archana and Shiv. A user wrote, “Archana Go home. Archana leave the BB house. We stand by Shiv Thakare.” Another said, “Archana ne BB show ko cheap bana diya hai… third class cheap show (Archana has made Bigg Boss 16 cheap show).”