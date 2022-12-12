Bigg Boss 16: ‘Bechara Shalin Fass Gaya’; Gauahar Khan Comes Out To Support Shalin Bhanot

Gauahar Khan Supports Shalin Bhanot: Last night was one of the most unusual nights in the history of Bigg Boss. Like Janta, we couldn’t figure out who was playing who. After Tina’s exit, everyone looked happy, also with the prize money being saved and things were beginning to get better.

Moreover, Shalin was in his element, getting along with everyone in the house, until the buzzer task that changed his life. For the uninitiated, previously when Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta were in Bottom 2, Salman Khan gave Shalin a tough choice to make in a limited time.

Either Shalin saves the two by pressing the buzzer or refrains from pressing the buzzer and saves the prize money. He did the latter but in the ten seconds that he got to make the decision, Shalin categorically looked toward both Tina and Sumbul and they both nodded their head in unison.

Like Salman and everyone else, even Tina applauded Shalin for his timely decision.

But as luck would have it, Tina is back as Shalin was asked to press the buzzer again and bring her back into the house, losing all the prize money and this time given 3 seconds to decide.

Ever since she’s gotten back, instead of being grateful, looks like she has some vendetta against Shalin and flatly denies nodding her head whatsoever, even when Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia pointed out.

Ex Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to express the same, ‘Didn’t Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don’t press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that ??? Bechara shalin phas gaya . This buzzer thing was tricky.’

What to say now except just wait.