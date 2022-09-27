Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 is getting bigger and more exciting with new surprises in-store for the fans. Earlier, the show host Salman Khan had featured in the promos where he declared that this time around Bigg Boss will play his own game along with the contestants. However, now the makers have started giving hints about the possible participants in the celeb reality show ahead of its premiere. On Monday, the makers introduced the first contestant of Bigg Boss Season 16 without revealing her face. Netizens have claimed that the actress is none other than Chhoti Sardarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. As soon as the promo was dropped by the makers on Monday, fans went bonkers on social media with their guess game and stated that Nimr0t is the first contestant of BB16.Also Read - Chunky Panday's 60th: Star Kids Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor And Navya Naveli Nanda Attend Birthday Bash - Check Viral Pics

In the promo video, the actress says that she is the popular bahu of a daily soap and is also a lawyer. In no time netizens figured out that Chhoti Sardarni‘s Nimrit Ahluwalia is going to enter Bigg Boss Season 16. Nimrit, in her past interviews had revealed that she was a lawyer first who then turned actor. Other than Nimrit, there have been rife speculations over Sumul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Jannat Zubair and many more celebrities being part of Bigg Boss 16. Although nothing has yet been officially confirmed by the makers. According to a Bollywood Life report almost 18 contestants would be a part of the latest season of Salman Khan’s show. Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar to Direct Salman Khan in New Action Film After Bade Miyan Chote Miya, And Super Soldier

CHECK OUT THE FAN REACTIONS ON TWITTER OVER NIMRIT KAUR PARTICIPATING IN BIGG BOSS 16:

Also Read - Salman Khan On Lawrence Bishnoi's Kill List. Chilling 'Plan B' Revealed

And She is #NimratKaurAhluwalia .. Best of Luck To Her For #Biggboss16 Journey !! — Donal Bisht (@DonaIBisht_) September 26, 2022

It feels great to see many people coming in support for Nimrit,

Seems expectations are high from her 😅

Hope she nails it 🙂

I’m not a regular BB viewer but will try to support her here ❤️#NimritKaurAhluwalia — Meeshi ❤️ (@MehRabxAviNim) September 27, 2022

It feels great to see many people coming in support for Nimrit,

Seems expectations are high from her 😅

Hope she nails it 🙂

I’m not a regular BB viewer but will try to support her here ❤️#NimritKaurAhluwalia — Meeshi ❤️ (@MehRabxAviNim) September 27, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 starts airing from October 2, 2022.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.