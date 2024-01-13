Home

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Archana Gautam Gets Discharge From Hospital- Shares Health Update – See PIC

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam recently shared images of getting discharged from hospital. Here's what we know.

Archana Gautam, who gained popularity after her appearance in Bigg Boss 16, has built a strong fan following over the years. She stays connected with her fans through an active presence on social media. In a recent post, she revealed that she is currently dealing with health issues and has been hospitalised. Archana updated her followers about her condition by sharing some images from her hospital stay.

Archana Gautam Discharged From Hospital- Share Images

In addition to the pictures, Archana Gautam conveyed her uneasiness, mentioning that she is facing discomfort. The model stated, “First time esa laga hai bahut dard hua (It happened to me for the first and it hurts bad.) (sic)” Archana then wrote a caption “Buri nazar kya se kya kar deti hai. (This is what an evil eye can do).” She shared another pic of pic of herself lying down in bed, showing her courage to battle in tough times. She captioned her story, “Be Strong. Don’t give up in life (sic).”

Take a look at Archana Gautam’s Instagram Story:

Archana Gautam Shares Latest Update on Getting Discharged From Hospital



Archa Earlier Shared Pics From Hospital: Take a Look



The Model Blames “Buri Nazar” For Her Condition



Archana Gautam Purchases New House In Mumbai

Before encountering health challenges this year, Archana Gautam was experiencing a positive phase in her life. She recently marked a significant achievement by purchasing a new home in Mumbai.

Archana provided a glimpse of her new residence, which is still awaiting furnishing. “Finally, my dream has been realised – buying a house in Mumbai. Thank you so much, God. Thanks to my mother, Sunita Gautam, for sending me to Mumbai. Thanks to Colors TV, Bigg boss16, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull for showering me with love and money. That’s why I bought a 2BHK flat in Mumbai’s Andheri. This is my family’s inaugural home. It brings immense joy when you earn through hard work and create something of your own. Jai Mata Di (sic).”

Take a Look at Archana’s New Home In Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

Archana Gautam’s Professional Front

Archana Gautam has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. After gaining recognition on Bigg Boss 16, Archana also appeared on the adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she worked alongside her former Bigg Boss co-participant, Shiv Thakare. Initially beginning her career as a model, Archana gained more recognition by earning the title of Miss Bikini India at Miss Cosmos World 2018.

