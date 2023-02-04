Home

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur to Tie The Knot With UK Based Nikhil Patel

Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur to Remarry: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot once again. The actress recently got engaged to UK based Nikhil Patel. The couple will get married in March 2023 and Dalljiet will move aboard along with her son Jaydon. Nikhil works for a finance company and his to-be wife will travel to Nairobi where he is currently placed. The Is Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doo actress had earlier slammed Shalin when he told Tina that he was still friends with his former partner. Later, in one of the episodes, when Shalin broke down reading his parents’ letter, Dalljiet showed her support to him as she took to her social media handle. She wrote, “Shalin, I’ve not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart”.

DALLJIET KAUR TO MOVE ABROAD WITH HER SON JAYDON

In an interaction with ETimes, the actress revealed her wedding plans and said, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised”. She further added, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

DALLJIET KAUR OPENS UP ON SHALIN BHANOT

When asked about facilitating her son’s meeting with his father Shalin, Dalljiet stated that, “Jaydon needs to have the most normal life and he can only have that if he has his people, including Shalin, around him. Shalin is more than welcome to meet Jaydon and I will bring him to India to meet him. He should know that his father loves him. Hamein iss bachhe ka sochna chahiye jiska koi lena dena nahi hai jo bhi jhagde hue ya nahi hue. Both of us need to step up as his parents and this is our chance. If Shalin gets married, I will be the one to introduce that girl to Jaydon”.

Shalin and Dalljiet tied the knot in 2009 and separated in 2015. During their much-known public separation, Shalin’s ex-wife accused him of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home.

