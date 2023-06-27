Home

Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Sumbul Touqeer To Share Screen With Sumedh Mudgalkar

On Monday, June 26, Sumbul Touqueer’s father surprised the fans as he dropped a video from the rehearsals of the song that features Sumbul and popular TV star Sumedh Mudgalkar aka Krishna from RadhaKrishn co-starring Mallika Singh.

Sumbul Touqeer was last seen in the Bigg Boss 16 season. (Credits: Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shot to fame with her show Imlie. Later, she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and touched new heights. Not only has she become a household name but also has managed to mark her place as one of the biggest television stars in the country. Currently, the actress is making headlines for her upcoming projects and music videos. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite actor back on the screen. While the Imlie star chose to stay tight-lipped about her next project, her dad Touqeer Hassan Khan dropped a video on his Instagram handle giving us a major hint of what’s cooking.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Shared A Glimpse Of Her Next

On Monday, June 26, Sumbul Touqueer’s father surprised the fans of the actress. He dropped a video from the rehearsals of the song that features Sumbul and popular TV star Sumedh Mudgalkar aka Krishna from RadhaKrishn co-starring Mallika Singh. As both the actors are terrific dancers, they were seen rehearsing some exceptional moves in the video. In the video, Sumbul can be seen wearing a black top and blue jogger and she looked comfortable while dancing with Sumedh. Given the acting prowess of the duo, their upcoming project is sure to take social media by storm. Sumbul’s father captioned the video, “Gift in the making, packaging soon.”

The video has prompted a series of reactions from users. As they were eagerly waiting for Sumbul Touqeer to announce her next project, the video has given them a sigh of relief. One user said, “Thank you so much sir for this little glimpse of the gift”. Another expressed, “OMG!! Can’t wait so happy for sum.” Meanwhile, one user commented, “Wow radhakrishna hero my heart my dream fulfilled . Bahut acchi dancer perfect patner for sumdance. Waiting what a combination.” A user replied to his father caption saying that “Please pack soon n dispatch.”

Sumbul Touqeer’s Next Projects

On the work front, Sumbul will also be appearing in the audio series Devil Se Shaadi on Pocket PM. She, however, has not revealed anything about her upcoming project with Sumedh Mudgalkar, which is anticipated to be a music video.

