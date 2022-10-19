Bigg Boss 16 is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience. Now the best friends and Udaariyan actors Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta are seen turning love birds and resolving their differences to create a romantic relationship. While Priyanka feels that she is the only one who supports Ankit and he is taking her for granted, Ankit tries to explain that he also respects her emotions and has feelings for her. Priyanka can be heard saying, “Main ladke tujhse pyaar karna chhod dungi?, Main sochti hu ke main humesha tere saath rahu” (I will not stop loving you even if we fight, I think I should stay with you forever).Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 17, Oct 18 Highlights: Archana Gautam-Gori Nagori Fight Like Cats, Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta Ditch Sumbul Touqeer

Ankit, on the other hand, says, "Tu yeh dikha rahi hai ke main galat hu, tum attached ho to main bhi attached hu" (You are showing that I am wrong if you are attached then even I am attached). Then, Priyanka tells him that "Hum saath mein hai isilye toh hona hi hai"(We are together that's how there is attachment) to which Ankit finally claims, "Hona padta hoga, yeh sab is not a thing, it's my choice". (It is not because we are together and we have to, it's my choice).

Ankit Gupta – Priyanka Chahar’s Emotional Loved-up Videon Goes Viral

Ankit and Priyanka were often romantically linked with each other during their ongoing TV serial.

The contestants nominated for an exit for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot.