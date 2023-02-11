Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Shiv Thakare And Archana Gautam Top Contenders For Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Shiv Thakare And Archana Gautam Top Contenders For Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are speculated to be the top Contenders For Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Shiv Thakare And Archana Gautam Top Contenders For Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Shiv Thakare And Archana Gautam in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The audiences are all geared up for Bigg Boss 16 finale night. As Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam will leave no stones unturned for the winner’s trophy. It is being speculated that Shiv Thakare And Archana Gautam could be a part of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv and Archana both have been popular and controversial with their fiery personas and unfiltered statements. So, their possibilities of being part of KKK13 couldn’t be debated. The filmmaker recently entered the Bigg Boss house and gave some challenging tasks to the contestants. The promo of the Cirkus director entering the house has created a lot of excitement among viewers.

SHIV THAKARE TO BE PART OF KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

This is the first time that Rohit will choose one contestant to be a part of his action-adventure reality show. In spite of huge competition between Shiv and Archana, the KKK13 host has picked up Shiv, as reported by ETimes. Earlier when Rohit came to promote Cirkus in Bigg Boss 16, he offered Shiv, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Abdu Rozik to be a part of his reality show.

You may like to read

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and also streams on the Voot app.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.