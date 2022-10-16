Bigg Boss 16: Shanivaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16, turned out to be a grand episode on Saturday. As Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh appeared on the celeb-reality-show to promote their upcoming film Thank God. Salman in his usual flamboyant style had some fun moments with the actors. Since, Sidharth’s wedding rumours with alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani are on the rife at gossip mills, the Bigg Boss 16 host took a funny jibe. Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar, who also judges Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 also teased the Shershaah actor, amid wedding rumours with his co-star. For the unversed Sidharth portrayed Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra while Kiara essayed the character of his love-interest Dimple Cheema.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Accuses Uttaran Co-Star Tina Dutta of Playing 'Ugly Game', Says 'She is Constantly Backstabbing...'

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN AND SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S FUNNY BANTER SHARED BY A NETIZEN:

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Uttaran Fame Sreejita De is First Contestant to be Eliminated on 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'

SALMAN KHAN TEASES SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AMID WEDDING SPECULATIONS

Salman, while taking a sly dig at Sidharth left everyone in splits as he said, “Congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh (Congrats on your wedding. You have taken a Kiara decision, I mean cute decision. And whose Advani, oh God, on whose advice did you take this decision)”? The Thank God actor replied jokingly and stated he is surprised to get marriage suggestions from Salman. The duo later joked about weddings as Sidharth later opined, “Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell (She is my co -star. Whom do you get married to or whenever it happens is unpredictable).” Salman agreed and said, unless you actually get married you can’t say. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh Join Salman Khan on 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'

As per the speculations by multiple media sources, Sidharth and Kiara are planning to tie the knot in April 2023.

For more updates on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding rumours, check out this space at India.com.