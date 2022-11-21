Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kushal Tandon Stands For Tina Datta; Slams Sumbul Toqueer Khan’s Father

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father who has been maligning Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s image on national television.

Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kushal Tandon Stands For Tina Datta; Slams Sumbul Toqueer Khan’s Father

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss season 16 has been topping the headline since the show premiered. For a couple of reasons, the show has been the talk of the town. One prime reason is Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father who has been maligning Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s image on national television. Where the game has always been between the contestants, this time the involvement of Sumbul’s father and his rash behaviour has gone bad with the viewers.

In today’s episode, Sumbul’s father for false medical reasons got on a call with her. And spoke degrading about Tina as well as Shalin. He recommended Sumbul kick Tina in the face and also told her to show the two their ‘aukat’ on national television. Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon came out on Twitter and lashed out at Mr. Toqueer. He wrote an elaborative tweet and stood for Tina. He raised that even Tina is someone’s daughter.

Kushal tweeted, “Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone ……”

Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone …… — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

“And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow,” added Tandon.

And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022