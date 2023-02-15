Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Ankit Gupta Takes a Dig at MC Stan: ‘You Did Nothing But Can’t Call it Unfair’

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Ankit Gupta Takes a Dig at MC Stan: ‘You Did Nothing But Can’t Call it Unfair’

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the real winner for him and will always remain irrespective of MC Stan lifting the trophy. Read his full statement here.

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Ankit Gupta Takes a Dig at MC Stan 'You Did Nothing But Can't Call it Unfair'

Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan might have won the trophy but Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who finished 3rd, is the real winner for her fellow contestant Ankit Gupta. The actor talked to the media after the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show and said it doesn’t matter who lifts the trophy, the real winner will always be Priyanka.

ANKIT GUPTA’S DIG AT MC STAN FOR WINNING BIGG BOSS 16

In an interview with ETimes, Ankit took a dig at Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and said he did nothing to win. The actor maintained that he respects the audience’s decision though. “I would just say that for you to win the show you actually have to do nothing (laughs),” he said. When asked if he thinks Stan winning the show was unfair, the actor said, “I won’t call it unfair because he was chosen as the winner based on audience votes. People liked him due to which he got so many votes. I can’t call it unfair.”

You may like to read

Ankit, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Priyanka, added that she was rooting for her to win like many others but it’s not necessary for our expectations to turn true everytime. The act has bagged a new show with Colors and he’s happy that Bigg Boss 16 opened more opportunities for both him and Priyanka.

While Priyanka confirmed meeting director Rajkumar Hirani for a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Ankit is featuring in Colors TV show ‘Joonuniyat‘ with Gautam Singh Vig. Your thoughts on Ankit’s statements?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.