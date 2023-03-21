Home

Entertainment

‘Kaali Hai!’ Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Recalls Facing Racism For Being Dark-Skinned

‘Kaali Hai!’ Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Recalls Facing Racism For Being Dark-Skinned

Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer, recently recalled how she had to face racism in the television industry for being dark-skinned.

'Kaali Hai!' Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Recalls Facing Racism For Being Dark-Skinned

Bigg Boss 16 Fame Sumbul Touqeer Recalls Facing Racism: Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer has come a long way from Imlie to the Salman Khan hosted reality show. The actor gained a lot of popularity than her daily soap stint after she participated in Bigg Boss Season 16. Her fights with Tina Dutta, Archana Gautam and her love-hate relationship with Shalin Bhanot made her one of the most talked about television celebrities. The controversial reality show that pushes everyone to the verge of break-down also became emotionally overwhelming for Sumbul at times. However, she remained resilient till the grand-finale and has earned a loyal fanbase on social media as well.

SUMBUL TOUQEER OPENS UP ON FACING RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN TELEVISION INDUSTRY

The actor recently revealed about the discrimination she had to face due to her dark-complexion and how it affected her. She also said that while shooting for Imlie she was on the receiving end of racist remarks from people. Sumbul, in an interaction with ETimes told that “When I bagged Imlie also things didn’t change instantly. People would call up and say ‘Arre kaisi ladki ko cast kar liya, kaali hai (what kind of a girl did you cast, she is black)’. I had felt very bad that day and I cried a lot but after the telecast, things started to change. Our opening TRP numbers were 2.2 and the number just went up from there. It never came down till the time I was a part of it. People forgot how I looked, they just noticed my work. The people, who disliked me also started praising me. I feel this is all based on convenience.”

You may like to read

SUMBUL TOUQEER REVEALS SHE INITIALLY WANTED TO BE A DANCER

The actor also opened up about her initial days in Mumbai when she had no interest in pursuing an acting career, but instead she wanted to become a dancer. Sumbul stated that “My initial days were very tough. I started as a child actor and whenever I went for auditions they only wanted fair-skinned actors. The requirement was always for fair child actors. It was very demeaning and insulting. It was something that I never appreciated and did not like. I had started to believe that if you are dark-skinned you can’t be a lead heroine. All the heroines, if you see them all, were mostly fair. I don’t have anything against anyone but this is what I started to believe. But this stereotype broke when I bagged Imlie.”

Apart from her, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also participated in Bigg Boss 16. Stan, a rapper by profession, emerged as the winner.

For more updates on Sumbul Touqeer, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.