Bigg Boss 16: Fans Heartbroken After Tina Datta Leaves House Without Hugging Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: One thing everyone will remember Bigg Boss 16 for is the hugs exchanged between Shalin and Tina. There are countless memes of the same enacting their “infamous” hugs.

Last night’s Weekend Ka Waar drama surpassed every season in all its right and might. After Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta landed in the bottom two, what came as a shock was Bigg Boss asking Shalin to make a tough call. He had to choose between protecting the prize money or saving the two from eviction, where Shalin chose the former after which Salman Khan appreciated Shalin for the decision and so did the other inmates.

What followed was rather a shock. While Tina and Sumbul both nodded in unison for Shalin to not press the buzzer, after Tina’s eviction was announced, she started behaving rather weirdly with Shalin.

Tina went and said her goodbyes to the housemates while Shalin followed her around the house.

Tina went ahead and hugged MC Stan twice, which fans suggest is due to the latter’s humongous popularity, she royally ignored Shalin which irked the fans, and didn’t even exchange a hug or a goodbye before leaving.

The fans who were shipping for the couple are heartbroken and the ones who always believed Shalin was being played are rather angry.