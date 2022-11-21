Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Sumbul Toqueer Khan And Her Father, Say He Should Question Her For Smoking
Bigg Boss season 16 has stepped in a heated phase where all the house dynamics have changed interestingly.
Sumbul Toqueer Khan: Bigg Boss season 16 has stepped in a heated phase where all the house dynamics have changed interestingly. Tina Datta and Sumbul had a big fight because of Sumbul not letting her go to talk to Shalin after their fight. On the Weekend Ka Var, host Salman Khan bashed Sumbul Toqueer Khan for being obsessively behind Shalin Bhanot. Tina had pointed out this obsession initially and brought this to everyone’s notice. Yesterday, a video went viral where Sumbul got a chance to talk to her father in the confession room. Where her father slammed Shalin as well as Tina.
Also Read:
- Bigg Boss 16 | Don't You Dare Question My Son's Worth: Shalin Bhanot's Father Slams Sumbul Touqeer's Dad
- Bigg Boss 16: 'Muh Pe Laat Maaro'! Sumbul's Father Asks Her to Stay Away From 'Kamini Tina', Twitter Explodes
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kushal Tandon Stands For Tina Datta; Slams Sumbul Toqueer Khan’s Father
This is the second time her father has been allowed to talk to her and this time the ardent fans of Bigg Boss are highly upset and angry. They are appealing to her father to question Sumbul for smoking at such an early age, rather than trying to bring some other contestant down.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.