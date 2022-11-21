Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Sumbul Toqueer Khan And Her Father, Say He Should Question Her For Smoking

Bigg Boss season 16 has stepped in a heated phase where all the house dynamics have changed interestingly.

Sumbul Toqueer Khan: Bigg Boss season 16 has stepped in a heated phase where all the house dynamics have changed interestingly. Tina Datta and Sumbul had a big fight because of Sumbul not letting her go to talk to Shalin after their fight. On the Weekend Ka Var, host Salman Khan bashed Sumbul Toqueer Khan for being obsessively behind Shalin Bhanot. Tina had pointed out this obsession initially and brought this to everyone’s notice. Yesterday, a video went viral where Sumbul got a chance to talk to her father in the confession room. Where her father slammed Shalin as well as Tina.

This is the second time her father has been allowed to talk to her and this time the ardent fans of Bigg Boss are highly upset and angry. They are appealing to her father to question Sumbul for smoking at such an early age, rather than trying to bring some other contestant down.