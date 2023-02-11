Home

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists Get A Taste Of Rohit Shetty’s Signature Action And Adventure

Bigg Boss 16: The excitement is building as the final contenders of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ prepare for the ultimate showdown. Amidst the anticipation, legendary filmmaker and action guru Rohit Shetty makes a surprise visit to the house with a mission in mind. He has come to select a worthy contestant for the upcoming season of the daredevil stunt show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

After observing the housemates navigate the challenges of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, Rohit raises the stakes with even more hair-raising tasks. In tonight’s episode, contestants will be pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears. Who will emerge as the ultimate competitor and secure their place on the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’? Tune in to find out.

Tonight, viewers can expect a hilarious twist as Rohit Shetty steps into his filmmaker role and assigns comical roles to Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan. In this lighthearted moment, Shalin and Archana will play a couple trying to convince their “father” MC Stan to support their love story. Don’t miss the conclusion of this entertaining act.

