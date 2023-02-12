Home

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Twitter Declares Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Winner – India.Com Poll

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary deserves to be on top while Shalin/MC becomes the top second players as per the latest poll related to Bigg Boss 16 on the India.com Twitter handle.

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale is today, February 12! Salman Khan hosted reality show sees the finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan competing for the trophy and cash price. On Twitter, the fan clubs of these finalists have been rooting and creating trends on Twitter. While the new Bigg Boss winner will be announced by Salman Khan in tonight’s episode, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seems like the clear winner here on the social media. As per the tweets, Priyanka has got maximum number of hashtags. Priyanka is leading the race, with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and Archana Gautam as competitors.

As per the latest poll related to Bigg Boss 16 on the India.com Twitter handle, Priyanka deserves to be on top while Shalin/MC becomes the other top two players followed by Shiv Thakre. Archana Gautam comes at last. Check the results here.

The promos for Bigg Boss 16 finale promises electrifying performances by Shalin Bhanot, which will focus on his relationship with Tina Datta. He will dance to Hai Re Meri Bijlee, on the other hand, Archana Gautam will dance to Hawa Hawaai.

