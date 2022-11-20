Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Evicted From Show, First Male Contestant To Be Shown The Door

Gautam Vig has earned a rather notorious distinction and that is to become the first male contestant to be evicted from the house of Bigg Boss.

Gautam Vig, a television actor, was nominated alongside Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Soundarya Sharma this week.

While talking to IANS, Gautam shared that he did not expect to be shown the door so soon. “No, I never thought of it. It just happened suddenly. I did not expect that it would just end in seven weeks,” he said.

He also did not blame his connection with Soundarya for his eviction.

“I think it is just the reaction from the other side towards me when I was talking to the other contestants. I think her little over-protectiveness somewhere backfired. She should’ve trusted me more.”

Gautam Vig is known for his performance in shows such as ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’, ‘Tantra’, ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ and ‘Agni Vayu’.

Gautam Vig became a household name ever since he entered BB 16 house and enjoys a good fan base. His love angle with Soundarya was loved by the audience.