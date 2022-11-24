Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Reacts to Sumbul Touqeer’s Father’s Remarks on Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig recently reacted to Sumbul Touqeer's father's remarks on Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot.

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Reacts to Sumbul Touqeer's Father's Remarks on Tina Datta And Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig, who has recently been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 has spilled many beans post is ouster from the reality show. The actor had made to the headlines on his allegations that the Salman Khan hosted reality series is biased. He was also quite in the news due to his relationship with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma during the show. His fights with Shalin Bhanot also created a lot of buzz among the netizens. Now, during an interaction with the media Gautam was quizzed about the controversy related to Sumbul Touqeer’s father. He said that it is wrong to defame somebody else’s child on national television, even if you are hurt as a parent.

GAUTAM VIG REACTED TO SUMBUL TOUQEER’S DAD’S COMMENTS ON TINA DATTA

Gautam told, “Aapko apni bacchi ko jo samjhana hai wo samjhayi lekin dusre k bachha ko aise national TV pe neecha girana theek nahi hai…maine Tina ki mom ka bhi interview dekha wo bhi apni jagah sahi hain aap dusro k bachho ko aisa nahi bol sakte I think wo thoda sa bhavuk ho gaye par aage se I’m sure aur sumbul bhi strong player hai acchi ladki hai (You can tell your kids whatever you want but to belittle or defame someone else’s children on national television isn’t right…I saw Tina’s mom’s interview and she is also right in what she stated…I think Sumbul’s father got carried away with emotions but I’m sure he’ll be more responsible with his public statements in future…and Sumbul is a strong player…she’s a nice girl).

Gautam has acted in daily soaps like Naamkaran, Pinjara Khoobsurati Ka and Agni Vayu.

For more updates on Gautam Vig and Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.