Bigg Boss 16: Housemate Gautam Vig has been fired by Bigg Boss as the captain in the 16th season of the controversial reality show. In the upcoming episode, the voice of Bigg Boss will be heard telling Gautam that he has been removed as the captain of the house. He is heard saying: “The reason you wanted to be the captain is the reason it is being taken from you.”Also Read - Salman Khan Teases Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif About Vicky Kaushal, Says Would Like to 'Spy' as Ghost- WATCH

Bigg Boss’s voice is then heard telling Gautam that he neglected co-housemate Soundarya Sharma speaking only in english, which is not acceptable in the house as the show is in Hindi. The voice of Bigg Boss is also heard telling hi that in his whole captainship he only focussed on Soundarya and not the entire house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Calls Abdu Rozik The 'Wisest Contestant' on 'Shukravaar ka Vaar', Says 'Very Proud of You'

Currently, in Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Saji Khan, Tina Datta, Shaleen Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia among many others can be seen. Also Read - Controversy Alert! Complaint Filed Against Sherlyn Chopra For Demanding Director Sajid Khan's Removal From 'Bigg Boss 16'- Watch Video