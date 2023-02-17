Home

Bigg Boss 16 Girl Priyanka Chahar Choudhary NOT a Part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Read on

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed earlier that Salman Khan asked her to meet Shah Rukh Khan for Dunki. However now, seems like things didn't work out the way they should have.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Dunki: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has won many hearts by just being herself on Bigg Boss 16. The actor didn’t win the trophy but ended up landing many opportunities and a special place in the heart of host Salman Khan. Ever since Priyanka came out of the house, the rumours were rife that she is going to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. However, things might have changed now.

A report in Pinkvilla now stated that Priyanka is definitely not a part of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial and she couldn’t bag the deal. A source close to the film’s team revealed that there’s no truth to the rumours floating around regarding Priyanka’s role in Dunki. “Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and all the rumours about the same are baseless,” the source said.

Priyanka earlier spoke about the project and said she was inside the Bigg Boss house and therefore, didn’t know much about the opportunity. The actor said she was asked by Salman to meet SRK and the film’s team regarding a role. Priyanka told TOI, “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both are like Gods.”

Dunki is SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani. The announcement of the film was made last year and the team is currently shooting for it. It is slated to hit the screens in December this year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Dunki!

