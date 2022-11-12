Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori Asked to Leave Because . . .

Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori, the dancer and stage performer who is known as the Rajasthani and Haryanvi Shakira, is out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Gori Nagori had to leave because she received a lesser number of votes from the audience. Gori Nagori was nominated by the housemates against Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam, who was asked to leave the house mid-week after getting into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakare.

Gori, born in Nagaur, Rajasthan, rose to fame with the Rajasthani song “Le Photo Le”. She was later seen making appearances in a few songs, including ‘Ganderi’, ‘Pone ki Bahu’ and ‘Kamar Tod Beteli’.