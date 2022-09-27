Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 promises to be much more challenging than its previous seasons. As the makers dropped a promo recently featuring host Salman Khan making a major announcement. According to Salman, this time around Bigg Boss will also be playing along with the contestants. Among the speculations over the possible participants in the celeb reality show, Surbhi Jyoti’s name has been doing the rounds. The Naagin 3 actor being part of Bigg Boss Season 16 has now got her attention as she responded to the gossip on her social media handle. Surbhi has denied being part of the show on Twitter.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Confirms Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as First Contestant - All You Need to Know About Choti Sarrdaarni Actress

SURBHI REFISES BEING PART OF BIGG BOSS 16

Surbhi captioned her post as, "Let me tell you something, I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS." The actor played Sheshnaagrani aka Bela Sehgal in Naagin 3. Surbhi made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 comedy film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? after acting in several Punjabi films. She previously acted in Ik Kudi Punjab Di Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De.

CHECK OUT SURBHI JYOTI'S TWEET AMID BIGG BOSS 16 SPECULATIONS:

Let me tell you something,

I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS. ✌🏼 — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) September 27, 2022

For the unversed, Surbhi shot to fame with the daily soap Qubool Hai which ran from 2012 to 2016.