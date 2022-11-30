Bigg Boss 16: Ishita Dutta Defends Tina Datta Against Sajid Khan’s Remarks

Bigg Boss season 16 has reached its midway and the show is getting more interesting day by day.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss season 16 has reached its midway and the show is getting more interesting day by day. With all the drama unfolding and changing dynamics between contestants, the game is intriguing. Yesterday, actress Tina Datta saw the real side of her allies and went through a breakdown on hearing nasty comments that Shiv Thakare passed mocking her birthday. While all the gameplay is in action, Sajid Khan passed hollow remarks on Tina’s career saying she has no value in the outside world.

Ishita Datta, who has done several hit shows and music videos, said, “Honestly any actor who is probably, unfortunately, has not worked for a couple of years. People have things to say. Not just people from industry but from outside too.”

Talking about Tina, Ishita added, “I don’t know Tina personally but I know for a fact that she does a lot of work. It’s because a certain person has not seen a particular show or whatever that she has done, you just can’t make such remarks. She has done a lot of work! She is a very popular name, say her name, and people know who she is.”