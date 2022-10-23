Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar entered the latest Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 as the new host, since Salman Khan is recovering from dengue. However, Karan’s debut didn’t go down too well with the viewers and the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director was termed biased. According to netizens, Karan was biased towards Archana Gautam and was being unfair by only slamming Gori Nagori for the latter’s behaviour. For the unversed, Archana was made the captain by Bigg Boss this week as a punishment to manage the house. Gori, like other contestants tried to dethrone Archana as the duo got into a verbal fight. Netizens argued that though KJo gave an earful to Gori for provoking fight with Archana, the latter called her a prostitute. The filmmaker was brutally trolled by netizens on twitter.Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan to be Back-in-Action Post Dengue Recovery

CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ OUTRAGE TOWARDS KARAN JOHAR ON TWITTER:

Hosting #WeekendKaVaar is not everyone’s cup of tea#KaranJohar was just looking like a kid and no one was taking him seriously He just dragged a topic for 40 minites which could have ended in 5minutes — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 22, 2022

For the first time I think #ManyaSingh took the correct stand#gaurinagori did absolutely right Why Gauri’s actions are being questioned and not #Archana action Why is #KaranJohar questioning only 1 side#GauriIsRight – Retweet if you agree — Mahesh Nanda (@maheshmaxnanda) October 22, 2022

Woww Power Women Bangggg onn…✨🔥 How Trulyy @NimritAhluwalia gave it back to #KaranJohar wd all the strong points & you hv guts to speak ur heart out without any fear…

Proud..👏#NimritAhluwalia #NimritKaurAhluwalia #Biggboss #Biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/RbwELvIyqY — NIMRIT AHLUWALIA FANDOM (@NKAfandom) October 22, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors at 10 pm and also streams on Voot Select at the same time on weekdays.

