Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Out MC Stan For Being Rude on ‘Main Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta’ Statement

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan was seen losing his temper while the nominations were going on. Sreejita De slams him for 'Main Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta' remark

Published: December 14, 2022 2:31 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Out MC Stan For Being Rude on 'Main Ladki Se Baat Nahi Karta' Statement

Bigg Boss 16 nominations for elimination always cause havoc in the house. As there are open nominations now, everyone knows who is targeting whom. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, one can see all the drama around this week’s nominations. In a recent episode rapper, MC Stan was seen losing his temper while the nominations were going on, he stated that he don’t want to talk to a girl, saying, “Chal Re Mai Ladki Se Baat Nhi Karta” to Priyanka Chaudhary after she commented ‘Dekho Ladki se kaise baat karta hai’ which didn’t go well with co-contestant and wild card entry Sreejita De.

Also Read:

Watch the viral clip from Bigg Boss 16


Sreejita gave a befitting reply to the rapper for his gender-biased sentence and for targeting the woman, she said, “If you are not liking a particular person you should target them individually and this is not at all good to target every woman, and if you have any problem with anyone you can take his/her name so you can be specific in your talks”


But later we saw MC Stan clearing the fact that it was just a reply to something that Priyanka had said before. She targeted the rapper saying ‘Dekho Ladki Se Kaise Baat Karta Hai’ which irked the rapper to reply in that way.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 14, 2022 2:31 PM IST