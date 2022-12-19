Top Recommended Stories
Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Takes a Dig at Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar’s Relationship
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant MC Stan, who had a huge fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earlier this week, has again targeted her and her relationship with co-housemate Ankit Gupta.
Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan, who had a huge fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earlier this week, has again targeted her and her relationship with co-housemate Ankit Gupta. Ankit and Priyanka were resting under the horse statue in the garden area having a conversation, while MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were talking to each other in a room. Later, the rapper pointed out that the relationship between Priyanka and Ankit is not clear. MC Stan questioned if it is friendship or love? As nothing is clear. They are very clever and seem to be doing everything for the game. If they are lovers then love is not like this, it is different and why do they hide it from others?
Also Read:
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Hypocrisy Exposed; Fans Point Out Her Different Reactions To Shalin And Stan
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Charges At Tina Datta; Bigg Boss Fans Lash At Him
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Reacts to Shalin Bhanot's Relationship With Tina Dutta And Soundarya Sharma, Says 'He is Not Shah Rukh Khan'
A task to choose the third captain will also be taking place in the upcoming episode. Moreover, Tina Datta and Archana Gautam will be seen getting into a verbal spat as Archana refused to prepare food for Shalin Bhanot, saying that she is not anyone’s servant.
Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.
Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.