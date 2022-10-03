Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends on top after Gautam Vig picks an unwanted fight with him. It has just been a couple of hours since Bigg Boss 16, the latest edition of the most controversial show on Indian television, hit the small screens and the participants have already started making it to the headlines, some for good reasons and others for all the wrong reasons.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3: Not Even Rs 50 Crore For Hrithik Roshan's Film in Opening Weekend - Check Detailed Collection Report

In the second episode of Bigg Boss 16, an unexpected and unwanted fight broke out between actor Gautam Vig and rapper MC Stan. The fight started when Gautam came from nowhere and asked Stan to do his duty. When the rapper said that he would do it later or the next day, the actor lost his cool and started raising his voice unnecessarily. This led to an unwanted fight between the two.

The entire house came in support of Stan and criticised Gautam's behavior. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the first caption of the house, also supported Stan saying he was not wrong at his place and that he had agreed to do his duty after some time.

Ever since the episode featuring the unwanted fight went on air, fans of MC Stan are extremely furious at Gautam for his unruly behaviour and for picking a fight with the rapper just for getting some footage. Some of them have even dubbed him “sasta Hrithik”. “Ladne ki kya jarurat thi Gareebon ke #HrithikhRoshan #GautamVig ko? Naam se bula leta #MCStan Naam hi kafi hai ‍♂️#SajidKhan ko @BiggBoss ki jarurat hai aur #BiggBoss ko Sajid Khan ki. Aisi controversy aur kahan,” says on user.

“#GautamVig ko malum hai k bakiyo se fight krne ka koi faida nai sb ussi ki trha Flop Actors hai. is liye usne footage k liye unnecessary fight kia #MCStan se..‍♀️#biggboss16,” wrote another one.

#MCSTAN killed that “attitude” of sasta Hrithik in today’s episode #biggboss16 — Sara (@sara_mehwish) October 3, 2022

Rip who support duplicate Hrithik Roshan #MCSTAN — YFCxBREEZY (@BreezyCx) October 3, 2022



The hashtag #MCStan is currently trending at No. 1 on Twitter. It shows the unmeasurable popularity of the rapper and how his loyal fans never shy away from extending their support to him when it’s needed.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 16