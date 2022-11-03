Bigg Boss 16 latest news: The cutest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik, who is winning over the hearts of audiences with his stint in the reality show, is now the captain of the house after co-housemate Gautam Vig was evicted. In a promo shared by the channel Colors, a new captaincy task has been announced where housemates will choose the next captain. They will be seen hearing the reasons for selection from the housemates and choosing the captain. However, Abdu Rozik will be announced as the captain of the house this week.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sung 'Ekla Chalo Re' Is Tina Datta's Mantra In Bigg Boss 16 House

Abdu Rozik is the rapper, who holds the world record for being ‘world’s shortest singer’, calls himself the ‘chota bhaijaan’ inside the house. Netizens reacted to the captaincy news and celebrated Abdu for his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house via tweets. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Removed as Captain of The House

Twitterati go gaga after Abdu Rozik becomes the captain of Bigg Boss 16

BREAKING! Savriqul Muhammadroziqi (Abdu Rozik) is the New Captain of the #BiggBoss16 house pic.twitter.com/bk4L1UyKCc — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 3, 2022

