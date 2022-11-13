Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Salman Khan For Being Biased Against Shiv Thakare – Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens recently slammed Salman Khan for being biased against Shiv Thakare on Shanivaar Ka Vaar.

Published: November 13, 2022 11:49 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Salman Khan For Being Biased Against Shiv Thakare - Check Reactions
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Salman Khan For Being Biased Against Shiv Thakare - Check Reactions

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens recently slammed Salman Khan for being biased against Shiv Thakare on Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Salman had commented on Shiv’s fight with Archana Gautam which lead to her elimination from the show. When a verbal war-of-words took place between the duo, Archana grabbed the Marathi Bigg Boss winner’s throat. Scratch marks were also visible on Shiv’s neck and hands as shown by Shalin Bhanot to the cameras. Archana had accused Shalin for making provocative comments against her political party to instigate her. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor reminded Shiv that any remark against caste, creed, religion or political ideology is prohibited in the Bigg Boss house. He also called out Shiv for deliberately planning to get Archana out of the house by provoking her.

Also Read:

SALMAN KHAN GETS SLAMMED BY NETIZENS FOR BEING BIASED AGAINST SHIV THAKARE

As Salman later allowed Archana to re-enter the house, a section of netizens lashed out at the Tiger 3 actor. A netizen tweeted, “Shiv poking Archana: “Planned poking. Saazish. Etc.” Archana poking Abdu: “She bring out the ReAL aBdU” What nonsense. Sheetal has really dropped all standards of fairplay.” Another user wrote, “It’s around 2-3 years first #RahulVaidya #UmarRiaz #PratikSehajpaI and Now #ShivThakare …….BB intentionally showed them negative, it always hurts…..stay strong #Shivthakre we all are here for you AUDIENCE WITH SHIV THAKARE.” A netizen also pointed out, “When shilpa shetty recieved racist comments in big brother. Whole country should on her supported. But here Archana has not got even one warning for treating #AbduRozik for calling foreigner making joke on his heights. Isn’t this racism shame on @ColorsTV #ShivThakre #BiggBoss16.” 


CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ REACTION TO SHANIVAAR KA VAAR EPISODE:

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot on weekdays at 10 pm and 9;30 pm on weekends.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16 and Salman Khan, check out this space at India.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 13, 2022 11:49 AM IST