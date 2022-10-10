Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are all set to lock horns in the upcoming episode. In the latest episode Shalin and Archana engaged in a fight during a task. According to Archana, Shalin pushed her when the contestants were called in the garden area for a task. As per an IANS report, “Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig are given buckets to put on their head and housemates have to drop different items into it.” It further stated, “The one, who will balance well will be the next captain of the house.” All contestants brought different items like shoes and bags to drop into the bucket. Shalin brought a bag and pushed Archana which turned into a heated fight between the two. Archana accused him of hitting her. Netizens slammed Shalin for his behaviour and demanded his eviction. The actor was heavily criticised for his behaviour on Twitter.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Ouster From The Show - Here's What She Said

CHECK OUT TWIITER REACTIONS ON SHALIN BHANOT-ARCHANA GAUTAM FIGHT:

they have normalized dhakka mukki since bb13 ..shalin will easily get a free pass.

Also, as per bb this season has no rules.#biggboss16 #BB16 #shalinbhanot https://t.co/Wl1lxaPwcs — ✶ (@ZFS__18) October 10, 2022

The way camera focused on these cunning persons #ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta when Shekhar said Nimbu Chini

Hope this girl #SumbulTouqeerKhan understand what he is trying to say.#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 pic.twitter.com/BqfYWCwkMd — Neha (@Dare_2Begin) October 9, 2022

Some people are saying Nimrit is the official vamp of this season. Some people are saying Tina is the official vamp of this season. Some people are saying Manya is the official vamp of this season. But I guess #ShalinBhanot is the official vamp of this season #BB16 — Rubiology (@ItsRubiology) October 8, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.