Bigg Boss 16 contestants Nimrit Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare will be seen getting into an ugly spat after which the Chhoti Sardarni breaks down in tears. The channel on its Instagram account shared a promo clip of the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 episode on Monday. In the clip, Shiv is heard saying, “Accept that you made a mistake.” Following which she goes into her room crying.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Captaincy Task Turns House Into A War Zone, It's Shiv Thakare Vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Moments later, Sajid Khan is heard saying that Nimrit owes everyone an apology following which the actress tells the filmmaker that she has “anxiety issues”. Not stopping there, Shiv is heard saying: “Overacting karne se kuch nahi hota”. To which, Nimrit blasts Shiv saying, “Aye overacting kisko bola?” Also Read - Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Shocking Experience With Sajid Khan: ‘He Asked S*X Kitni Baar Karti Hai?’

Netizens reacted to Nimrit’s actions and said, ‘Overreact kar rahi hai khud galti kar kar pura blame shiv par dal rahi hai’. Another wrote, ‘She is overreacting for everything and In everything she is involving #priyankit i mean like why #shivthakare killing it’. The other user said, ‘Nimrit ki har fight ke tym tbyt kharab ho jati h wase se isse badi badi baathe krwa lo’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Hint at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding on 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar'? - Watch

Watch Nimrit and Shiv’s verbal spat here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In her recent interview with ETimes right before entering BB 16, when Nimrit was asked what made her take on Bigg Boss 16 which is of controversial nature, she said, “For me the one thing that I truly believe in is that when you throw yourself in situations which are uncomfortable, you realise your true strength. I feel that Bigg Boss is an opportunity which gives you a platform to reach out to a larger audience. So whether it’s my battle with mental health or anxiety and the fact that I’ve always been pretty vocal about it, I feel that when opportunities come for you to reach out to larger people, you should take it up and make that kind of impact that you want to. This is something that I always wanted to do. This is also something that compelled me and also I want people to know who the real Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is. I am grateful for all the love I have received for Choti Sardarni and for having a place in the audiences’ hearts but I want this love to increase by giving them an access to know who I am as a person.”