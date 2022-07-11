Kavita Kaushik Says Salman Khan Doesn’t Listen: Kavita Kaushik known for playing the dynamic Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR is one of the most popular faces of Indian television who needs no introduction. Kavita is also quite active on social media and speaks her mind by putting up her honest and upfront views on various issues. Kavita is also an avid Instagrammer as the brave and valiant cop from India’s longest running comic caper series puts up her hot and stunning pictures for her fans and followers. Kavita recently opened up about her Bigg Boss stint in an interaction with Bollywood Humgama and said, “Yeah, I do. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah.” Kavita Kaushik as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14 was evicted and brought back on the show, after which, she made a voluntary exit.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Date And Time Revealed: Salman Khan's Show Gets Postponed Because of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Check out this viral tweet by Kavita:

Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai 😇🙏 https://t.co/geJok0c4yo — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 12, 2021

Kavita Calls Bigg Boss House Full of Hatred

Kavita tweeted about the show, “Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai (I will always quit the house full of hatred and misunderstandings no matter how much loss I suffer. It’s not difficult to break the face but it’s always right to leave things at the hand of time and Karma).” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reveals he Doesn’t Have Power to Pull Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan on Show

Kavita Says Salman Doesn’t Listen

Kavita during her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house got into ugly fights with Eijaz Khan. Kavita referred to Eijaz as an acquaintance, while the latter called her a friend. Kavita had also stated that Abhinav Shukla used to harass her. She revealed that he would drunk call her late at night. Her husband also claimed that even cops had to be called on him once. Kavita had also accused Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan for being biased as according to her the Tiger-3 star was disinterested when she would explain her side to him. Kavita mentioned that, “He doesn’t listen. He is not interested.”